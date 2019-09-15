Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 4.43% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYGH. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 3,127.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $912,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYGH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.55. 2,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,425. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.63. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.62 and a one year high of $94.10.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.3472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 6.2%.

