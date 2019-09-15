Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 143,242 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 110.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,242 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,440,000 after acquiring an additional 100,944 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 31.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares in the last quarter. 23.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBTYA. Societe Generale set a $36.00 target price on Liberty Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. New Street Research lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Sunday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.42.

NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $28.39. 2,248,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,668. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.89). Liberty Global had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Liberty Global PLC will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.