Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 42.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,126,123 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 836,302 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ADT were worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of ADT by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,562 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in shares of ADT by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 111,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 55,750 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADT by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 359,298 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 29,963 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. ADT Inc has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADT Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

