Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 16,665 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,665 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,018,000 after acquiring an additional 79,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $117,727.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,683.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WRI remained flat at $$28.14 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,279. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 46.97%. The business had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Weingarten Realty Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WRI shares. ValuEngine cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

