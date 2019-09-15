Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 219.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 212,098 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,034,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,571,000 after buying an additional 312,446 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.8% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,897,000 after buying an additional 626,233 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 19.3% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,389,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,722,000 after buying an additional 225,267 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 955,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,864,000 after buying an additional 77,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $11,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.35 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,459. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.24, a PEG ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $187.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Amy Zegart sold 7,305 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $142,812.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marie Mendoza sold 13,993 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $279,300.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 791,932 shares of company stock worth $15,305,451. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

