Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 359,341 Shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 54.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359,341 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Centerstate Bank were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 609,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Oakley purchased 3,575 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $82,332.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,711.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSFL traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. Centerstate Bank Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $196.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

CSFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

