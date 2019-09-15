Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,756,000 after acquiring an additional 694,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 20.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,892,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,634,000 after acquiring an additional 323,714 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 578.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 232,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after acquiring an additional 198,562 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $21,138,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,386,000 after acquiring an additional 171,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,381. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $82.91 and a one year high of $127.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. Celanese had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

