Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $374,000 Stock Position in CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in shares of CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 54.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,768 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,013 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in CB Financial Services were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CB Financial Services by 142.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 12.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1,262.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBFV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of CBFV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.39. 1,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191. CB Financial Services Inc has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. On average, analysts predict that CB Financial Services Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.80%.

In related news, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB Financial Services Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

