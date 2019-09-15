Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 1,900 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Centene by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 463,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after purchasing an additional 293,654 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Centene by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 351,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in Centene by 554.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 64,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 54,256 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Centene by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 33,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Centene by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In other Centene news, Director Jessica L. Blume purchased 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $151,021.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.40. 5,784,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,848. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Centene had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $18.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.10.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.