Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,961 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Continental Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,765 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,212 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,662 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 712,168 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Continental Resources by 737.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 621,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after acquiring an additional 547,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLR traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,909. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 19.64%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLR shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Continental Resources from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Continental Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.52.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

