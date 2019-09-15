Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 135,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 1,420.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 202,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 188,835 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in EQT by 24.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth $605,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth $499,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on EQT from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EQT from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.03.

EQT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,765,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,931,395. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $26.77.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. EQT had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $958.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

