Wild Beast Block (WBB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6,101.00

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, Wild Beast Block has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Wild Beast Block has a market cap of $6,101.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wild Beast Block coin can now be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00681541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010362 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00018493 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Wild Beast Block Profile

Wild Beast Block (WBB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wild Beast Block is wbbos.com.

Buying and Selling Wild Beast Block

Wild Beast Block can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wild Beast Block should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wild Beast Block using one of the exchanges listed above.

