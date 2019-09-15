William Blair Reiterates Hold Rating for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Oracle from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,399,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,008,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Oracle has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $179.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $5,692,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,127,149.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,140,000 shares of company stock worth $117,501,425 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Oracle by 16.9% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,267,227,000 after buying an additional 3,220,296 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,778,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,115,989,000 after buying an additional 345,982 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,567,402 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $886,875,000 after buying an additional 562,921 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,444,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $822,884,000 after buying an additional 430,254 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Oracle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,088,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $702,965,000 after buying an additional 626,663 shares during the period. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.