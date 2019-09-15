WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund (NYSEARCA:EXT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.96

WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund (NYSEARCA:EXT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.96 and traded as low as $34.58. WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund shares last traded at $34.58, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund by 38.4% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund during the second quarter valued at about $968,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EXT)

WisdomTree Total Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the United States stock market.

Recommended Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.