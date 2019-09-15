Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Wolverine World Wide worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 14.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of WWW stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.74. 851,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,529. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $39.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $568.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

Wolverine World Wide declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 17.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

