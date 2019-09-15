WorldCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.00 (WDC)

WorldCoin (CURRENCY:WDC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, WorldCoin has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. WorldCoin has a market capitalization of $147,189.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of WorldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WorldCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittylicious.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WorldCoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About WorldCoin

WDC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 14th, 2013. WorldCoin’s total supply is 119,606,941 coins. WorldCoin’s official Twitter account is @WorldcoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. WorldCoin’s official message board is forum.worldcoin.global. The Reddit community for WorldCoin is /r/worldcoinalliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WorldCoin is worldcoin.global.

Buying and Selling WorldCoin

WorldCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WorldCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WorldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WorldCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WorldCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.