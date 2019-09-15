WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

WPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised WP Carey from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut WP Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,054. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.12. WP Carey has a 12-month low of $62.12 and a 12-month high of $92.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.46.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). WP Carey had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 38.36%. The business had revenue of $305.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WP Carey will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WP Carey by 104.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,938,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,980 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in WP Carey by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,606,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,547,000 after purchasing an additional 952,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WP Carey by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,349,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,703,000 after acquiring an additional 592,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WP Carey by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,768,000 after acquiring an additional 547,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WP Carey by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,286,000 after acquiring an additional 345,535 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

