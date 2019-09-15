X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Stock Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.20

Shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and traded as high as $28.96. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 90,758 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $27.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $458,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,034,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,521,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $3,003,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 263,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter.

