XRP (XRP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $894.96 Million

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. XRP has a market cap of $11.18 billion and $894.96 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XRP has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One XRP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002514 BTC on popular exchanges including Braziliex, Sistemkoin, Exrates and Vebitcoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XRP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00201285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.43 or 0.01165007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00088042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015559 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00019852 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,355,092 coins and its circulating supply is 43,024,433,511 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ripple China, Exmo, Tripe Dice Exchange, Fatbtc, CoinFalcon, CoinEgg, BitMarket, Liquid, Gate.io, LakeBTC, Bittrex, Bithumb, Bitlish, RippleFox, CoinBene, BtcTurk, Bitsane, ABCC, Independent Reserve, Kraken, LiteBit.eu, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Cryptomate, Poloniex, HitBTC, BitBay, Instant Bitex, DragonEX, Exrates, C2CX, Ovis, Koinex, OKEx, Huobi, BTC Markets, WazirX, Kuna, Sistemkoin, Coinbe, Covesting, BX Thailand, Coinsquare, Bitstamp, Braziliex, OpenLedger DEX, BTC Trade UA, Coinone, MBAex, Indodax, FCoin, Upbit, Vebitcoin, Bitbank, B2BX, Bits Blockchain, DigiFinex, BCEX, Cryptohub, Gatehub, OTCBTC, Stellarport, ZB.COM, Zebpay, Korbit, BitFlip, Coinsuper, GOPAX, Binance, Koineks, Coindeal, Bitbns, Bitinka, Altcoin Trader, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Coinrail, Bitfinex, Coinhub, CEX.IO and Bitso. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.