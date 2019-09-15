Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on YTEN. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Friday, May 31st. National Securities restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Aegis restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:YTEN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.65. 39,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,229. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.77.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,320.21% and a negative return on equity of 145.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.83% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

