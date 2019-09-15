Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) to Announce $1.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Icon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.75. Icon reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Icon will report full year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Icon.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Icon had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $695.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICLR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Icon from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Icon from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Icon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Icon by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Icon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Icon by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Icon by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Icon by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.92. 11,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,510. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $165.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.74.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

