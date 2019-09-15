Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to Announce $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. Prosperity Bancshares also posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.94 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 38.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

PB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.71 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “mkt perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens set a $74.00 price objective on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

PB traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.04. The stock had a trading volume of 585,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.66. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $75.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.57%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $497,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.39 per share, for a total transaction of $643,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,837 shares in the company, valued at $9,583,614.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.