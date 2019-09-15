Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) to report sales of $8.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.66 billion and the lowest is $8.43 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $8.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $33.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.02 billion to $33.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $35.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.18 billion to $38.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.05.

In other news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,508.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $32,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 41.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $37.33. 8,141,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,330,121. Schlumberger has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $63.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

