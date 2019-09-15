Zacks: Analysts Expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) to post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.70. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Santander cut Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Compass Point set a $25.00 price objective on Santander Consumer USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

Santander Consumer USA stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,559. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $822,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,755.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SC. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 1,067.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $126,000.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.