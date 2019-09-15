Zacks: Analysts Expect SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). SilverCrest Metals posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SilverCrest Metals.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SILV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 22,071.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 36,638 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 366,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,435. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $6.69.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

