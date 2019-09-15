Zacks: Analysts Set $30.50 Target Price for Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $30.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.66 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Midland States Bancorp an industry rank of 174 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

NASDAQ MSBI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.49. 53,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,058. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $663.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $65.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 22,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $598,806.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,247. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel sold 14,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $373,728.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,929 shares of company stock worth $1,622,756. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $668,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,129,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. 47.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

