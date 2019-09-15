Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.21. Mattel reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 28.70% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $860.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Mattel to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Shares of MAT traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,197,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Tech Square Trading LP bought a new stake in Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.