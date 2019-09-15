Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) will announce $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Brewing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. Molson Coors Brewing posted earnings per share of $1.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Brewing.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share.

TAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,114,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,294 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,894,000 after purchasing an additional 900,317 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,429,000 after purchasing an additional 868,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,966,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,118,000 after purchasing an additional 606,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,665,000 after purchasing an additional 596,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $57.17. 1,359,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,315. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.99. Molson Coors Brewing has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is 45.24%.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molson Coors Brewing (TAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.