Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to Announce $3.95 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.95 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WellCare Health Plans’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.87 and the highest is $4.07. WellCare Health Plans reported earnings per share of $3.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans will report full-year earnings of $14.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $14.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $16.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.30 to $17.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WellCare Health Plans.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.15. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,830,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,140,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WCG traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $267.18. The company had a trading volume of 517,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. WellCare Health Plans has a 1-year low of $220.63 and a 1-year high of $324.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.21 and its 200-day moving average is $272.23.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

