Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) will announce $336.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $337.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $335.97 million. Enova International reported sales of $293.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $40.00 target price on Enova International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $450,071.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,282,519.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enova International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Enova International during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,944,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enova International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 164,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Enova International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 161,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENVA traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,491. Enova International has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $824.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01.

Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

