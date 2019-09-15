Zacks: Brokerages Expect J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.49. J B Hunt Transport Services posted earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow J B Hunt Transport Services.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $5,564,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,958 shares in the company, valued at $179,060,935.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $194,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,056,617.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,971,721 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 64.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,549,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,512,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,049,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,785 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 20.2% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,209,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,775,000 after acquiring an additional 706,693 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $27,881,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 702.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 277,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after acquiring an additional 242,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,163. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $83.64 and a 1 year high of $125.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.20 and a 200-day moving average of $98.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.34%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

