Zacks: Brokerages Expect TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) to post $10.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.22 billion. TJX Companies reported sales of $9.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year sales of $41.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.01 billion to $41.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $43.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.16 billion to $44.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Bank of America set a $65.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 366,408 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,639 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 81.3% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.58. 3,421,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,990,287. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.35.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

