Zacks: Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $14.63 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Capital Bancorp an industry rank of 174 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 16,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,680. The firm has a market cap of $190.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 million during the quarter. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 15.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBNK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 299.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Planning Solutions Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $683,000. 22.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

