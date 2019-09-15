Zacks: Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $9.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Fulgent Genetics an industry rank of 98 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $5.30 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 12,389 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $142,473.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 412,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Fulgent Genetics worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLGT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 60,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

