Zacks: Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $12.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Global Water Resources an industry rank of 151 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GWRS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Global Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,732. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $266.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.05.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.0239 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.33%.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

