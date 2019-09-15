Zacks Investment Research Lowers XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XBiotech Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing True Human(TM) monoclonal antibodies for treating diseases. XBiotech Inc. is based in AUSTIN, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on XBIT. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of XBiotech in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of XBiotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of XBiotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 202,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,388. XBiotech has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 259,660 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 1,037.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 331,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 70,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

