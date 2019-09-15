ZCore (ZCR) Price Reaches $0.0755 on Major Exchanges

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 49.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. ZCore has a market capitalization of $361,042.00 and $412.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0755 or 0.00000730 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $7.50, $32.15 and $24.43. During the last week, ZCore has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCR is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 4,781,193 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

