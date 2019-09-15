ZelCash 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.36 Million (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZelCash has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0872 or 0.00000841 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZelCash alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00862814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00033552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00220421 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001993 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003164 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 76,403,900 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZelCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.