Zetacoin (ZET) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, YoBit, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $299,388.00 and $16,373.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,338.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.31 or 0.02954579 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.70 or 0.00896581 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00019058 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,272,246 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinEgg, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

