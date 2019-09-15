Zilliqa Price Hits $0.0069 on Top Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $59.85 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Kucoin, BitMart and WazirX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00201703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.78 or 0.01151122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00088391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015668 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020438 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,533,042,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,687,360,058 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, AirSwap, DragonEX, Koinex, Zebpay, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Bithumb, Ethfinex, OKEx, IDEX, BiteBTC, GOPAX, Gate.io, Bitbns, Huobi, UEX, Coinone, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, WazirX, OOOBTC, OTCBTC, BitMart, Korbit, Radar Relay, Coinhub, BitForex, Hotbit, DEx.top, Upbit, FCoin and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

