Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,987 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,486,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,759,000 after acquiring an additional 795,558 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,188,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,299,000 after acquiring an additional 86,364 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 12.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,239,000 after acquiring an additional 882,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,227,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,801,000 after acquiring an additional 785,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,963,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,842,000 after acquiring an additional 58,435 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.31.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $562,293.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total value of $1,417,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,623.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,209 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,675. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.90 and a fifty-two week high of $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.92. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.