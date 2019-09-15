Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) PT Set at $140.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) received a $140.00 price objective from equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s current price.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.94.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,480,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,675. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $78.90 and a twelve month high of $130.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $562,293.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $756,251.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,465,935.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,209 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,025. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 306.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 198.8% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 156.5% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

