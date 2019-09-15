Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.85.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of ZM traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.85. 1,416,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,661. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.10. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $107.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $36,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $59,000. 9.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

