Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stake Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067,569 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Zynga worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Zynga by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Zynga by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 297,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Zynga by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,027,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Zynga by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Zynga by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZNGA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.92. 28,001,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,535,616. Zynga Inc has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.31.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZNGA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zynga in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stephens raised Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.81.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $252,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 670,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,020.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 36,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $224,099.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,962.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,298 shares of company stock worth $973,590. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

