Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 target price on Zynga and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens upgraded Zynga from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 target price on Zynga and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub lowered Zynga from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zynga in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.81.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.92. 28,001,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,535,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zynga has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.31.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.18 million. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 36,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $224,099.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,962.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $235,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 631,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,681.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,298 shares of company stock valued at $973,590 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Zynga by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Zynga by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 297,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Zynga by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,096,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Zynga by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,027,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Zynga by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.