-$0.05 EPS Expected for Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novocure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. Novocure posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novocure will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Novocure.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.98 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.80%. Novocure’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Novocure from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Novocure from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut shares of Novocure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novocure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 190,338 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $11,300,367.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 448,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,636,291.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 12,500 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,322,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 934,022 shares of company stock worth $67,005,202. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Novocure by 9.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,829,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,287,000 after purchasing an additional 789,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novocure by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,218,000 after buying an additional 750,374 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novocure by 1,994.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 508,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,922,000 after buying an additional 483,912 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Novocure by 21.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,357,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,064,000 after buying an additional 421,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Novocure by 59.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 599,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,903,000 after buying an additional 223,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Novocure stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.89. The company had a trading volume of 19,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,331. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.74. Novocure has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $98.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -114.82 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

