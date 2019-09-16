$0.23 EPS Expected for Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) to announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.45. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.73 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MNRL shares. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

NYSE:MNRL traded up $1.60 on Monday, reaching $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,932. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $22.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.11.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 1.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $820,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $10,600,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $6,180,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,685,000. 57.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

