-$0.30 EPS Expected for Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clearwater Paper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Clearwater Paper reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clearwater Paper.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $451.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.35 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.64%.

CLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

CLW stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.74. 8,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,750. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.96. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 165.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 56,931 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 19.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 328,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 53,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,135,000 after buying an additional 30,510 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 4.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 656,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after buying an additional 26,331 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

