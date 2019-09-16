$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) to post sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. CME Group reported sales of $904.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on CME Group from $191.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.00. 1,120,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CME Group has a 1-year low of $161.05 and a 1-year high of $224.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.58. The firm has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

In related news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $503,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,510.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $108,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,233.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,626 shares of company stock valued at $12,255,934 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

