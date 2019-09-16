$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.31. Lincoln Electric reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $777.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LECO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.16. 226,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $72.28 and a 52-week high of $97.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, VP George D. Blankenship sold 53,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $4,406,724.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Mintun sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $322,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at about $25,425,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 19.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,682,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,147,000 after purchasing an additional 269,842 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,362,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,217,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,190,000 after purchasing an additional 55,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,020,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

